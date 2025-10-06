Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 701.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 303,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.15 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

