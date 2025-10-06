Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 114,570 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,570 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,982,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 434,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,203,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,123,000 after acquiring an additional 160,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 734,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

