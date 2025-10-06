Apexium Financial LP Has $934,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $429.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,606 shares of company stock worth $76,188,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

