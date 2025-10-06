111 Capital Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

111 Capital increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.8% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 1,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $587.15 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $590.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.81.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.