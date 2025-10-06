Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $58,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Ameriflex Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

