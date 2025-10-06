QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 110.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $239.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.69. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $234.23.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

