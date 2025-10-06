Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,270 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,307,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,613,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $328,000.

VTIP stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

