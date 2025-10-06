Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,768 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 387,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 78,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.78 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

