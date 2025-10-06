Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 255 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $353,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after acquiring an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,505,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,521,000 after purchasing an additional 398,827 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,132,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.69.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $258.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.63.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

