Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,800,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,602,000 after buying an additional 712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $188.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.
View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.