Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $69.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

