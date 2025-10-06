Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of IBIT stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $70.53.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
