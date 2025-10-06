Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 97.6% in the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,503,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,773,000. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock valued at $154,885,240 in the last 90 days. 11.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Affirm and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

