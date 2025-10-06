Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $429.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,606 shares of company stock worth $76,188,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.