111 Capital Sells 18,497 Shares of DXC Technology Company. $DXC

111 Capital reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 187.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 273.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.