111 Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

111 Capital cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BAH opened at $103.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

