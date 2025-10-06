111 Capital Sells 674 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

111 Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Stantec were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 152,037 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 18.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Stantec by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 37,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec stock opened at $110.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

