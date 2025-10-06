Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Strive 1000 Growth ETF $STXG

Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:STXG – Free Report) by 210.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Strive 1000 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STXG opened at $50.19 on Monday. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of -1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

