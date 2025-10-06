RH $RH Shares Purchased by 111 Capital

111 Capital increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in RH were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 29.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in RH by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,575,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $207.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.16. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

