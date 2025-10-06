111 Capital Sells 7,796 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

111 Capital trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Pentair were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $112.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

