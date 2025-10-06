111 Capital Takes $372,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 38.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SkyWest by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,010,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,716.16. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,883.71. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,186 shares of company stock worth $10,440,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $100.02 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

