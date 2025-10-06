Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Applied Digital by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.
Applied Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APLD opened at $26.53 on Monday. Applied Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 6.77.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.Applied Digital’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 201,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,468. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $6,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,123.54. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,675 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.