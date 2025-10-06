Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Stock Position Decreased by 111 Capital

111 Capital decreased its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 74,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

