Insider Selling: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $92,244.16 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $92,244.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,720.32. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 15,439 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $259,066.42.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,141.38.

On Monday, September 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,987 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $87,110.85.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.52.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,161.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

