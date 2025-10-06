TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $83,190.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,408.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $77.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 6,742.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,763 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 79,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.79.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

