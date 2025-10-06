Insider Selling: Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) VP Sells $3,355,104.72 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,247.40. This trade represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexi Illya Zawadzki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Alexi Illya Zawadzki purchased 20,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $191,600.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 31.3%

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.43. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

