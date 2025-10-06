Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Insider Lp Sheffield Holdings Sells 731,000 Shares

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) insider Lp Sheffield Holdings sold 731,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$153,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,655,398 shares in the company, valued at C$23,027,633.58. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position.

Lp Sheffield Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Lp Sheffield Holdings sold 2,000,000 shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$380,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Lp Sheffield Holdings sold 4,000,000 shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$760,000.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of FO stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$216.28 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.22.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

