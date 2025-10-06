Valpey Financial Services LLC Invests $1.96 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Valpey Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $95.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

