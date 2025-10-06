Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 100,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 117.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.