Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Position Raised by Yardley Wealth Management LLC

Yardley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $72.79 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.