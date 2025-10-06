Yardley Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 5.7% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

