Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

