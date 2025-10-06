Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IWF stock opened at $469.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.