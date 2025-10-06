Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $286.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

