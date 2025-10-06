Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 4,912 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $538.42 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $550.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

