AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 521.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 521.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 410 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Stock Down 1.5%

Insider Activity

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 531.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,463.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.63. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 355.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 558.50.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 513 per share, with a total value of £436,050. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AJ Bell

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.