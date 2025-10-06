Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) PT at $43.20

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $41.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 66,933.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

