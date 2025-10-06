Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Receives $278.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $290.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.79.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,243.28. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $329,727,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,869,000 after buying an additional 570,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $134,790,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $106,683,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $63,136,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

