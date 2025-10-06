Brokerages Set KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) PT at $20.38

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.3750.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital lowered KALA BIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded KALA BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho set a $1.50 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -2.10.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 513,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $708,777.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,142.40. The trade was a 91.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 52.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 78,582 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in KALA BIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

