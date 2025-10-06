North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of North American Construction Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.
North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $432.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.21.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $235.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
