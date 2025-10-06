Reviewing Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sentage and Sparta Commercial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sentage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $107,507.00 84.01 -$2.01 million N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services $240,000.00 25.87 -$2.12 million ($0.04) -3.66

Analyst Ratings

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sparta Commercial Services.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sentage and Sparta Commercial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services -560.83% N/A -212.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sentage has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sentage beats Sparta Commercial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.