Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) versus ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Critical Analysis

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) and Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATRenew and Algorhythm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $2.24 billion 0.48 -$1.13 million $0.12 36.33 Algorhythm $23.49 million 0.29 -$23.26 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ATRenew has higher revenue and earnings than Algorhythm.

ATRenew has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algorhythm has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ATRenew and Algorhythm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 1 0 0 2.00 Algorhythm 1 0 0 1 2.50

Algorhythm has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Algorhythm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algorhythm is more favorable than ATRenew.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and Algorhythm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew 1.13% 9.04% 6.51% Algorhythm -105.18% N/A -166.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Algorhythm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATRenew beats Algorhythm on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Algorhythm

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The company was formerly known as The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and changed its name to Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. in September 2024. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

