Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Acquired by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 12,371.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.