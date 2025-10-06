Ameriflex Group Inc. Sells 4,883 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Ameriflex Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.42 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

