Ameriflex Group Inc. Trims Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Ameriflex Group Inc. reduced its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potentia Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

BUG stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.