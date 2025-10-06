Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472,071 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,665,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

