Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,529 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.5%
IBIT opened at $69.81 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
