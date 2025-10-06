Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,529 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.5%

IBIT opened at $69.81 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.