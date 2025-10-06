QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $403.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.12 and its 200-day moving average is $442.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.