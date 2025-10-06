QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $8.13 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 43,642 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 114,936.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of INTC opened at $36.83 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.19.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

