Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 142,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 124,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 516,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,040,000 after purchasing an additional 47,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

